Hezbollah to attack Tel Aviv in response to Afif martyrdom

Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech on Wednesday in which he praised the martyred Head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, Hashem Safieddine.

Qassem referred to the Israeli enemy's aggression on Beirut, and assassinating icon of jihadi and resistance media, Martyr Hajj Mohammad Afif, noting that Hezbollah will not leave Beirut alone under the attacks of the Israeli enemy, and the enemy must pay the price, and the heart of Tel Aviv will pay the price.

Hezbollah has been determined to support Gaza in a world that seems indifferent, with the notable exceptions of Iraq, Yemen, and Iran.

He mentioned that while the Israeli strikes have been severe, Hezbollah possesses a strong and capable cadre.

After two months of an all-out Israeli war on Lebanon, the Resistance has demonstrated remarkable resilience, he added.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the Resistance is not an army, yet it engages the enemy wherever it advances.

He stated that 'Israel' will never defeat Hezbollah, which is prepared for a prolonged battle.

Regarding the mediated negotiations for a ceasefire with the Zionist regime, Qassem mentioned, "We have negotiated on two conditions: a complete and comprehensive cessation of aggression and the preservation of Lebanese sovereignty."

Hezbollah had accepted the ceasefire proposal put forth by Biden and Macron; however, the Israeli forces assassinated the Secretary-General, he emphasized.

He added, "We will remain on the battlefield and fight, regardless of how high the costs may rise; of course, the cost to the enemy will also be significant. When the enemy fails to achieve its goals, it means we have won."

