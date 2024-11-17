Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of its media relations chief

In statement in the early hours of Monday, Hezbollah expressed its condolences to Secretary General Naim Qassem, resistance fighters and the family of Al-Nabulsi over his martyrdom.

Mohammad Afif Al-Nabulsi, responsible for Hezbollah's media relations, along with a number of his colleagues were martyred in the bombardment of the criminal Zionist regime, the statement said, adding that he was a loyal, strong, trusted voice and one of the main pillars of Hezbollah's media, political and resistance activities.

The movement said, Afif clearly outlined the features of the ongoing war by his live appearances in Beirut’s southern suburbs which have been the focal point of Israeli bombardment of the Lebanese capital.

Hezbollah added that Afif’s brave positions instilled fear in the hearts of the enemy as he was never afraid of the threats to assassinate him and responded to the enemy's threats with the famous phrase "We are not afraid of bombing, how can we be afraid of threats".

The Israeli strike on Sunday targeted a building in Beirut’s Ras Al-Naba'a district, resulting in the killing of Hezbollah media relations chief.

4399

