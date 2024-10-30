Hezbollah attacks Israeli bases with drones

Some Zionist news sources announced that an aircraft parts manufacturing factory located in Nahariya in northern occupied Palestine was hit by a military drone, Al Mayadeen reported on Wednesday.

Some other media sources reported that the electricity was gone off in the Israeli regime’s bases on the border areas.

Later, Israeli army announced that some were busy in extinguishing fire at Achziv in northern Nahariya.

In several statements, Hezbollah confirmed its Wednesday attacks against the Israeli bases.

Over 2,500 have been killed in Lebanon since the Israeli attacks aggravated against the Arab country in October.

Hezbollah has already stressed that it would continue its attacks against the Israeli bases and settlements in support of its nation and the oppressed Palestinian people.

