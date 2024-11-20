Resistance will determine future of region: Iran security chief

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian said in a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh on Wednesday that the Israeli regime has become hopeless in the battlefield because of the resistance in general and the successful military operations of Lebanon’s Hezbollah in recent months.

He said the Israeli regime has had no achievement but to kill thousands of people in more than a year of war in Palestine and its recent aggression in Lebanon.

“Today, the entire public opinion in the world has acknowledged the righteousness of the oppressed people of Palestine and (the reality of) the Zionist occupation and racism,” said the SNSC chief.

Ahmadian also hailed the state of old and robust relations between Iran and Syria and appreciated Syrian president Bashar al-Assad for his resilience in the face of the difficulties in recent years.

Sabbagh, for his part, appreciated Iran’s leadership role in the regional resistance campaign and said those who seek to distance Iran and Syria fail to understand the strategic relations between the two countries.

He also said that Hezbollah’s fight against Israel is not only aimed at defending Lebanon, adding that the group is protecting the entire region and the Arab world against Israeli aggressions.

