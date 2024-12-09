Iran condemns Zionist regime's repeated attacks on Syrian infrastructure

Baghaei condemned the Zionist regime's repeated encroachment on Syrian infrastructure over the past two days and the occupation of other parts of the Syrian Golan, and condemned the supporting the regime by Western countries and their silence and inaction against this clear violation of the law, which the Zionist regime considers as confirmation of its aggressive actions.

Referring to the action of the Zionist regime in the military attack on Syrian territory - in a situation where the Syrian people are facing changes caused by the change of the regime - Baghaei called this act of aggression a clear violation of the UN Charter and demanded an immediate response from the UN Security Council to stop the aggression and holding the occupying regime accountable.

