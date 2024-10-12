Hezbollah launches new attacks on Haifa, occupied Golan

From early hours on Saturday, Hezbollah started the attacks and also targeted an explosives manufacturing factory in Haifa, according to the Hezbollah statement.

To support the Palestinians resistance movement Hamas, the people in Gaza and the Lebanese nation, Hezbollah targeted a Zionist military gathering with missiles in al-Jardah base, the statement says.

Hezbollah also says it targeted the enemy’s position in Mi'ilya early today.

Hezbollah fighters targeted an Israeli bulldozer with a drone. The bulldozer was trying to exit Ramya base.

Zarit was among the military bases attacked by Hezbollah, according to the statement.

Further, Hezbollah announced in separate statements on Saturday that it had targeted Houma military base in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights with missiles.

On September 23, the army of the Israeli regime started massive ongoing attacks across southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the aggressions have claimed the lives of hundreds of people and injured thousands of others. Five days later, Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah after massive Israeli attacks in southern Beirut.

To retaliate, Hezbollah carried out many operations against the Israeli bases and settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

