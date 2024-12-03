Iraq’s Hezbollah has yet to decide on sending fighters to Syria: Spokesman

We believe the Iraqi government should take the initiative to send regular military forces in coordination with the Syrian government, as these groups pose a threat to Iraq’s national security and the region, Abu Ali al-Asgari told Arab News on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces' (PMF) media directorate Muhannad al-Aqabi also said on Tuesday that the armed groups operating in Syria are pursuing foreign interests that seek to create instability in the region,

What is taking place in Syria is a source of concern not only for Iraq but for the entire region, the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV channel quoted al-Aqabi as saying.

He termed the terrorist groups mobilizing in Syria as Zionist fighters disguised as Islamists who are trying to violate the sovereignty of Arab territories and undermine the region's security.

Iraq has a security apparatus with extensive experience in confronting terrorist organizations, he said, adding that the country is taking all necessary measures to protect the security of the Iraqi people and its borders.

Terrorist groups launched a massive attack on Syrian army positions in the northwest, west and southwest of Aleppo on Wednesday, with the support of some countries and the arrival of fresh foreign forces.

