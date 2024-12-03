Dec 3, 2024, 11:54 AM
Syrian armed forces advance to Al-Safira area in Aleppo: Report

Tehran, IRNA - The Syrian army has advanced toward the city of Al-Safira, indicating a rapid return of its armed forces to villages in the northern Aleppo Governorate where terrorists have been waging a fresh wave of insurgency in recent days.

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV network reported early Tuesday that as a result of the Syrian army's advance towards the southern outskirts of Aleppo, terrorist groups were eliminated on the Khanaser-Ithriya road.

Meanwhile, a source linked to the resistance groups confirmed on condition of anonymity that military equipment and forces were dispatched to the fronts in northern and eastern Hama and southern Aleppo.

The source argued that this assistance includes personnel and military equipment aimed at strengthening the Syrian army to counter terrorist groups.

Supported by certain states and followed by the arrival of fresh foreign mercenaries, terrorist groups launched a large-scale assault on Syrian army positions in the northwest, west, and southwest of Aleppo early Wednesday. 

The terrorist activities violated a ceasefire agreement reached in Astana in 2020 and guaranteed by Turkiye which had  created de-escalation zones in Idlib, on the outskirts of Aleppo, and parts of Hama and Latakia. 

