Russian agency says 100 more terrorists killed in Syria

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) confirmed the report but did not specify whether the terrorists had been killed in Russian airstrikes or in joint operations of the armies of Syria and Russia.

A few days ago, Russia declared that 900 terrorist elements had been killed in strikes on their positions in Syria.

Supported by certain states and followed by the arrival of fresh foreign mercenaries, terrorist groups launched a large-scale assault on Syrian army positions in the northwest, west, and southwest of Aleppo early Wednesday.

The terrorist activities violated a ceasefire agreement reached in Astana in 2020 and guaranteed by Turkiye. It created de-escalation zones in Idlib, on the outskirts of Aleppo, and parts of Hama and Latakia.

De-escalation zones were included in a 2017 agreement between Iran, Russia, and Turkiye as guarantors of the Astana peace process. Three of these areas came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth area, which includes the Idlib Governorate in northwestern Syria and parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo governorates, still remains under the control of terrorist groups.

