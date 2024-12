Several terrorist of Tahrir al-Sham (former Jabhat al-Nusra) flew over the skies of Homs (western Syria).

SANA news agency reported that the air defense of the Syrian army has countered these drones by firing anti-aircraft missiles.

After Damascus and Aleppo, Homs is the third most important city in Syria and is located to the west of Badia al-Sham (Sham desert) at a distance of 30 kilometers from the Lebanese border.

