Iran, Syria protect each other in difficult circumstances: Envoy

Tehran-Damascus relations are at a high level, Akbari told in an interview with Al-Mayadeen on Monday, emphasizing that mutual support and defense are natural between the two sides in difficult circumstances.

The Iranian ambassador, while stressing the for peaceful solutions to end the regional crises, expressed hope that political actions could help resolve the problems in Syria as well.

He also said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to other regional countries in the continuation of consultations on the developments in Syria, adding that Iran has been mediating for years to facilitate this process.

Referring to the dangers posed by the Daesh terrorist group, Akbari stated that such threat is not limited to Syria and Iraq rather its consequences can affect the entire world, especially Syria's neighbors.

Akbari also revealed that Syria has under pressure and being targeted due to the country’s anti-Israel stance.

He criticized the US role in trying to create discord between members of the resistance axis, including Iran and Syria, saying Washington’s plot is aimed at maintaining its illegal presence in Syria in order to secure Israel’s interests.

The Iranian ambassador concluded by emphasizing that the coincidence of terrorist group attacks in Syria with a ceasefire in Lebanon are clear signs of the Zionist regime’s role in the current developments in the region.

