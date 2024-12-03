Conflict in Syria risks spillover of terrorism to region: Iran FM

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Araghchi said that no one will benefit from another war in Syria.

“As always, Iran stands with Syrian people, Government and Army in their fight against terrorism—and ready to assist and support regional de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy,” said the minister.

He made the comments after trips to Syria and Turkiye where he held talks with senior government officials to discuss the latest developments in Syria where terrorist groups have launched a fresh offensive against areas in the second city of Aleppo and elsewhere.

Together with Russia, Syria has carried out attacks on positions held by terrorists, killing hundreds of them in the past several days.

