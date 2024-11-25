Iran has balanced view on ties with other countries: Gov't Spox

“Iran has no quarrel with any country…we have a balanced view regarding all countries, but neighboring and Eastern nations are prioritized”, Mohajerani said on Monday in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

She also referred to regional trips by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in recent weeks amid high tensions in the region over Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, saying that Iran seeks peace in West Asia.

“Iran is taking all of its measures to provide a platform for peace in the region”, the spokesman said.

“We are pursuing a balanced policy in the region, and at the same time, we are seeking to establish effective ties with neighbors”, Mohajerani added.

On expanding Iran’s economic relations, she said that the use of potential of BRICS and well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is among important plans pursued by the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Important countries are in BRICS that possesses numerous economic capacities, Mohajerani said, adding that economic superpowers India and China are members of BRICS, and interactions with these two countries will lead to economic prosperity.

