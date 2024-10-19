Iran appoints first female governor in Kordestan

Fatemeh Mohajerani issued a statement on Saturday saying that Zargahm Nejad's appointment as the governor of Dehgolan County reflects the capabilities of women in Iran.

Prior to this role, Zargahm Nejad served in the Women's Affairs Department of Kordestan governor general's office.

The appointment is in line with a campaign promise by President Masoud Pezeshkian to narrow gender gaps in government positions.

It also comes more than two years after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of Kurdish descent, in police custody set off a wave of protests across Kordestan and other provinces in Iran.

The protests were later exploited by hostile foreign media and agents and morphed into months of riots, vandalism and attacks on police.

