Advisor to Supreme Leader terms Iran-China ties strategic

Velayati met with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, in Tehran on Sunday to discuss recent regional and international developments.

Referring to the recent elections in the United States, Velayati emphasized that Donald Trump’s inauguration will not impact the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly regarding its relations with China.

He underscored the importance of strengthening and expanding the strategic ties between the two countries, highlighting the long-standing and cordial cultural, as well as historical connections that Iran and China share.

He affirmed that Iran-China ties have had many positive effects on both countries and will continue to grow through further cooperation.

Additionally, he noted that the development of relations among Iran, China, and Russia across various fields—particularly through frameworks like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS—will have significant and lasting impacts.

Cong Peiwu, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its positions.

The Chinese ambassador emphasized the importance of expanding and strengthening cooperation between Iran and China.

He noted that the development and consolidation of relations with Iran are crucial for China and stressed that external events should not negatively impact China-Iran relations.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the relations between Iran and China are founded on mutual respect, acknowledging the significant efforts made by the leaders of both countries to establish these ties.

