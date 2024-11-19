Iranian, Chinese deputy FMs hold talks in Riyadh

According to the IRNA, Takht-Ravanchi and Deng met in Riyadh where the two diplomats headed their delegations for the second joint tripartite committee meeting between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China to follow up on the Beijing-brokered rapprochement deal between Tehran and Riyadh.

In the meeting, Takht Ravanchi referred to the recent meeting of Chinese and Iranian presidents on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, and their consensus on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership, implementing existing agreements, and continuing consultations on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Deng, for his part, considered the goal of the two sides to advance cooperation based on consensus of the leaders and announced China's readiness to use all capacities, including China's chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2025, to expand cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

The Chinese and Iranian diplomats also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of interest.

