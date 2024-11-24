‘Russia-Iran strategic coop agreement to include defense, security’

I cannot provide information about the content and details of the strategic document, but I can say that it will include challenges and requirements of our time and covers almost all promising areas of Russian-Iranian cooperation, Rudenko said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

The Russia minister recalled that the relevant provisions were contained in a more concise form in a similar document from 2001. "Over the past two decades, the nature of interaction in a number of areas has noticeably changed and has acquired a completely different dynamics and quality."

Rudenko continued by saying that the regional situation has also become more difficult and Russians closely coordinate approaches with Iranian friends and take the necessary joint measures to strengthen peace and security.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan last month, the possibility of another visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow to sign an intergovernmental agreement was discussed at the highest level.

Conditions suitable for both leaders will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels, Rudenko noted.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement is set to become an important milestone in Russian-Iranian relations. The document will apply to all areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, industry, transport and agriculture, the TASS news agency reported.

