Gov't spox advises Trump to avoid violating Iranians' rights

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani urged Trump to avoid any wrong path that violates the rights of the Iranian people.

We will follow everything that ensures the interests of the country and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, and will take the appropriate solution with the leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council, she added.

"Trump's election is a domestic issue of the US," she said.

Iran negotiated with the P5+1, that is the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany, and reached a nuclear agreement, but it was Washington that withdrew from the agreement, not Tehran, she said.

She added that it was the US that took the policy of maximum pressure and claimed that Iran would not see its 40th anniversary, but despite all the problems, the Iranian people were victorious.

In response to the Wall Street Journal reporter asking what Iran's move will be if Trump does not follow the policy of maximum pressure, Mohajerani said that Trump's maximum pressure policy failed even amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran.

