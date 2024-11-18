Proposed truce contradicts Lebanon’s territorial integrity: Minister

Bayram told IRNA’s international correspondent on Monday that the Israeli regime’s attacks on Lebanon have intensified in the past few days, which he said are aimed at forcing the resistance and the Lebanese government to accept the provisions of the ceasefire.

He also highlighted some of the efforts to isolate the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah and Shia Muslims from the country’s political arena.

The Israeli media machine and its supporters are trying to promote the idea that the resistance and the Shias should be removed from Lebanese politics in the aftermath of the recent developments, he said.

“However, they do not know that today, the Islamic resistance and Lebanon are part of the socio-political and cultural fabric of this country”, he added.

In another development, the US is sending an envoy to secure a ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Hezbollah, Reuters cited sources in Lebanon as saying on Monday.

The truce proposal was delivered to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri last week, after he was endorsed by Hezbollah to negotiate.

