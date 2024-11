Hezbollah made the announcement on Sunday.

Hezbollah targeted the Zionist regime's soldiers around Al-Khiyam with dozens of missiles and a drone eight times.

A missile attack on Ma'ale Golani barracks (command HQs of Hermon brigade 810), a missile attack on Al- Krayot in the north of Haifa, an attack on the Zionist settlement of Ma'alot-Tarshiha, Ramim barracks, and targeting a Merkava tank with missiles were among Hezbollah's operation on Sunday.

6125**9417