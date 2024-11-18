Zionist attacks on Lebanon kill over 3,400 by late Nov

The casualties rose as the continued Israeli regime‘s crimes against Lebanon killed 29 others on November 16, Al Mayadeen reported, citing the country’s health ministry on Sunday.

The report declared the number of the injured in Lebanon is 14,786.

In a related development, Lebanese sources announced that Israeli fighter jets carried out two airstrikes against Hanine in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

The border areas in southern Lebanon have turned into scenes of exchange of fire since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in late 2023.

Also since late September 2024, the Israeli regime has intensified its attacks against various areas in southern Lebanon.

In response, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has began carrying out different operations against Israeli bases and settlements.

