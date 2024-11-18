Zionist assassination of Hezbollah media chief sparks condemnations

In a statement on Sunday night, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condoled the martyrdom of Mohammad Afif and his colleagues in an Israeli airstrike targeting a building in a densely populated area of Beirut.

Hamas said that the assassination drive shows the depth of the moral failure of the occupiers and the pressure caused by resistance rockets and drones on Zionist military bases and settlements, adding that the killing of media figures cannot silence the voice of resistance.

The statement hailed Martyr Afif, saying his brave presence in the heart of Beirut's southern suburbs and at the height of the enemy's barbaric aggression, was a testimony of the voice of the resistance.

Separately, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, in a statement, said that the martyrdom of Mohammad Afif is a sign of the enemy's inability on the battle field.

"This brave commander was a real example of strength, courage and challenge he posed to the criminal Zionist enemy," the movement said.

It is stated that Martyr Afif, despite the dangers and threats, proved his bravery by publicly attending press conferences despite the enemy's terrible bombing campaign.

The Mojahedeen Movement, while recalling the long history of the activities of Hezbollah media chief, congratulated and condoled his martyrdom to resistance group and the Lebanese nation.

This ugly and heinous crime and other barbarism of the Zionist enemy are a sign of its defeat and inability in the face of the persistence of the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon and their blows to the enemy.



The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement emphasized, in a statement, that the Zionist occupation enemy violated all moral and human standards with its crimes in Palestine and Lebanon.

According to Shahab news agency, the movement in a statement offered his condolences to Hezbollah chief, Sheikh Naim Qassem and resistance fighters over the martyrdom of Mohammad Afif.

The assassination is the continuation of Israel’s approach to bloodshed in violation of all humanitarian laws, it said, adding: “The crime would double the strength and brilliance of the resistance”.

Yemen's Ansarullah Movement has said that he flag of resistance will not fall to the ground and the voice of resistance will not be silenced with Zionist terror.

Nasreddin Amer, deputy head of Ansarullah Media Organization has said that the loss of commanders is painful, but these martyrdoms increase the motivation to continue fighting and resisting against occupiers.

In response to the Israeli assassination of Afif, he said that the killing shows the extent of the enemy's criminality.

Targeting of a media figure present at the scene and not a secret and confidential figure, shows the failure and desperation of the enemy, he added.

