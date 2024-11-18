Resistance will not be silenced by terror campaigns: IRNA chief

In a message issued on Monday, Jaberi Ansari expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the head of the Media Relations Department of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah Mohammad Afif Al-Nablsi in a terrorist attack by the Israeli regime a day earlier.

The IRNA chief said that resistance in Palestine and Lebanon will continue until occupation persists regardless of the Israeli regime’s assassination campaigns.

He said Afif was the voice of resistance against the Zionist occupiers, adding that he achieved his long-sought dream of martyrdom.

Jaberi Ansari said the terrorist act of assassinating Afif is yet another example of Israel's fear of truth, adding that the regime has assassinated more than 210 journalists and media activists since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

He described media people as guardians of truth and awareness who reflect the voice of the resistance against the Israeli regime while calling for solidarity among all journalists around the world to expose state-sponsored acts of terrorism committed by the Zionist regime.

