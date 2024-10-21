Oct 21, 2024, 1:05 PM
Saudi expert slams MBC's offensive report on resistance leaders 

Saudi expert slams MBC's offensive report on resistance leaders 

Tehran, IRNA — Abdul Aziz bin Osman Al-Tuwaijiri, the former director general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), has criticized a recent offensive report aired by MBC on the leaders of the Axis of Resistance.

Al-Tuwaijiri, in his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, denounced the offensive report released by the Riyadh-based media.

The ex-director general of ISESCO criticized those who assist the enemies in achieving their objectives.

We have been informed since our childhood that the occupiers have usurped the land of Palestine, he noted.

With God's help, we will stick to our cause no matter what, he further noted.

MBC aired a report titled "Millennium of Liberation from Terrorists," in which prominent Hamas figures were labeled as terrorists.

The report, aired on Friday, quickly drew widespread condemnation. Hamas has denounced the report.

