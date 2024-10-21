Algeria bans Al Arabiya network over reporting bias

According to Algerian media reports, the suspension of Al Arabiya came in the backdrop of the channel’s efforts to cover Israeli genocidal wars on Gaza and Lebanon in a way that is aimed at weakening the morale of Palestinians and Lebanese.

Algeria took the move on Sunday, a day after the Media and Communications Department of Iraq revoked the license of the Saudi MBC network due to its brazen reporting and insult to the commanders and the martyred resistance leaders.

Arabasta channel of MBC, a Saudi media conglomerate aired a report on Friday entitled "Millennium Get Rid of Terrorists," a reference to martyred resistance leaders in the region.

Angry Iraqi youths also set fire to the office of Saudi MBC channel in Baghdad on Saturday morning.

It also prompted the Saudi Media Regulation Authority to summon the managers of MBC over insult to the martyred commanders and leaders of the Axis of Resistance.

4399

