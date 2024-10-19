Iraqi youth set fire to MBC's office in Baghdad

The Iraqis, who were angry at the Saudi channel for its insult, entered the MBC office near the Baghdad University and wrecked the equipment in its headquarters, IRNA cited from the Iraqi media early on Saturday.

The security forces present in that area could not prevent the Iraqi people from storming the building of the broadcaster.

During its program on the weekend, the MBC had released a report in which it called the Resistance leaders terrorist.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in a statement, called the Saudi media move as a moral decline, and it urged the MBC officials to apologize for their insult.

The resistance groups in Iraq have warned that they would attack the MBC office in Baghdad if it did not close.

The Iraqi users shared the link of the Saudi network and called on the people to publicly ask for its closure.

Some Resistance commanders and leaders include the former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Qods Force General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.

