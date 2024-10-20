Managers of Saudi MBC network summoned for insulting resistance

IRNA citing news sources said that the Saudi media regulatory body, in a statement on Saturday, announced the launch of an investigation against the MBC managers amid growing anger among the people supporting the Axis of Resistance.

Arabasta channel of MBC, a Saudi media conglomerate based in the Middle East and North Africa region, in a report on the resistance commanders, called them “terrorists”.

In the report entitled "Millennium Get Rid of Terrorists", this network dare insult resistance and anti-terror icons, including General Qassem Soleimani, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Imad Mughniyeh, Jihad Mughniyeh, Samir Al-Qantar, Fawad Shekar, Seyed Badreddin Al-Houthi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar.

The Media and Communications Department of Iraq condemned the program and announced that it has revoked the license of the Saudi MBC network in the country due to its brazen reporting and insult to the commanders and the martyred resistance leaders.

The Communication and Information Commission of the Iraqi Parliament also asked the network to officially tender its apology for insulting Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Angry Iraqi youths set fire to the office of Saudi MBC channel in Baghdad on Saturday morning (October, 19).

Didn't this network think that it addresses the grieving nations whose hearts are on fire as a result of silence and shame? Palestinian journalist, Mustafa Ayyash wrote in his X message, adding that he hopes this network's mistake will be a lesson for anyone who is ignorant of the thinking of “nations in the region” and that “all know what terrorism is and who are behind it”.

