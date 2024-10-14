Iranian speaker hails Lebanon for strong resistance against Israel

“I am the voice of the innocent and powerful Lebanon where people, every second, are awaiting attacks by US-supplied warplanes, but they do not hesitate to defeat the biggest enemy of humanity in a powerful and determined way," the Iranian speaker said on Monday at the IPU session underway in Geneva from October 13-17.

Qalibaf headed to the Swiss city on Saturday night from the Lebanese capital Beirut where he had met with top officials for talks on the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Arab country.

He also referred to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying that the regime had thought that his martyrdom would lead to elimination of Hezbollah, but the movement’s operations, including its drone attack on a military camp of Israel’s Golani Brigade showed that Hezbollah is active and supported by the Lebanese people.

“We are facing a regime that respects no legal and moral criterion," the top Iranian parliamentarian said, adding that the Israeli regime deems genocide as an honor, killing children as a military achievement and displacing people as a key victory.

“If the current situation continues, the world will be gripped by a deep crisis," Qalibaf said, warning that the continuation of Israel’s current behaviors will engulf the region and lead to endless military and security crises, which will harm all countries including the US.

He also said that resistance groups in West Asia are guardians of security in the region.

