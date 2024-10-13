Iran will support any agreement by Lebanon, resistance: Qalibaf

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Geneva on Sunday, Qalibaf said, “One cannot expect that thousands of tons of bombs and munitions are dropped on innocent people and everything remains calm.”

Qalibaf, who has traveled to Geneva straight from a visit to Beirut, said he witnessed a resilient nation there standing firm against a “criminal enemy".

The Israeli regime has shown a blatant disregard for international law, he said, as evidenced by the killing of at least 10,000 children in Gaza and deliberate attacks on schools, hospitals, and civilian areas.

“The moral and legal achievements of human civilization are now under threat," Qalibaf warned, noting that Israeli officials have openly declared their intention to extend their aggression to other countries in the region.

“Our region is on the brink of explosion,” he said, adding that Israel has profoundly endangered “geopolitical stability and strategic balance in the region".

4353**2050