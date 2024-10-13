Qalibaf calls on Muslim states to stand together to put an end to illusion of Zionism

“Does the Muslim world know what it is facing?” the Iranian parliament speaker asked while addressing an extraordinary meeting of the Parliamentary Union of Islamic Countries (PUIC) held on the sidelines of an Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva on Sunday, adding that “this is the most fundamental question all of us have to think about".

Noting that the Zionist measures are not restricted to Gaza and Lebanon, he said that the regime, which enjoys full support of the United States and certain Western countries, seeks to reach a point to commit crimes against any Islamic leader at any point of the world as it feels immunity.

He also referred to his Saturday visit to Lebanon, noting that the people of the country want practical measures from the Islamic states.

Israel wants to control all the infrastructures of the region and if it fails to do so, it will destroy them, Qalibaf said, urging further unity among Muslims.

He noted that the Zionist enemy is at its weakest position which he believed provides the chance for Islamic countries to put an end to this historical evil in the region.

Israel now tries to conceal its unprecedented weaknesses and restrictions behind aggressive gestures to prevent the unity of the Muslim Ummah, he said.

The Muslim world has to take some key steps to stop the enemy before it is too late, Qalibaf said, adding that, “We need to stop any kind of cooperation, assistance and dialogue with the regime, and stop any political and economic project that would help Israel.”

