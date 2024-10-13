Qalibaf: All regional countries have obligation to confront Israeli crimes

Qalibaf made the comment on Sunday in a meeting with Saqr Ghobash, President of the UAE’s Federal National Council, which took place on the sidelines of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Iranian speaker said that the Lebanese people, including Muslims, Christians and Jews need support more than any time as the Israeli regime does not allow flights to carry aid to the Arab country.

This is a very brutal and inhumane behavior, he said, adding that therefore all regional countries have an obligation to confront such measures by the regime.

The UAE official said on his part that the regional countries should resolve the ongoing crisis wisely and prudently in order to prevent an all-out war in the region.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf meets IPU President Tulia Ackson on October 13.

Following his meeting with Saqr Ghobash, the Iranian speaker also held talks with IPU President Tulia Ackson.

Their talks covered developments in West Asia, including the Israeli wars against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Qalibaf also held discussions with his Algerian counterpart Ibrahim Boughali on the sidelines of the IPU assembly.

Iranian, Algerian speakers meet in Geneva on October 13.

Qalibaf also met with Sahiba Gafarova, the speaker of the parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on Monday morning.

Iranian, Azerbaijani speakers meet in Geneva on October 14.

