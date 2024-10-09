Three Israeli soldiers seriously wounded in Hezbollah attacks

Hezbollah, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that it had targeted the gathering place of the soldiers in southern Lebanon.

In support of the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and in support of its heroic and honorable resistance, in defense of Lebanon and its nation and in response to Israel’s barbaric attacks on cities, villages and civilians, the fighters of the Islamic resistance on Wednesday targeted the gathering of Israeli army in southern Lebanon by a missile attack, the statement read.

The Israeli regime’s army also confirmed that three soldiers have been seriously wounded in separate incidents in southern Lebanon.

All three have been taken to hospitals for medical care.

