Hezbollah pushes back Zionist soldiers at border clashes

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has announced that its forces have pushed back Zionist soldiers trying to cross into Lebanon at a border area.

In predawn clashes between Hezbollah forces and the Zionist mercenaries at Labbouneh border on Tuesday, Al Ahd news said the Zionists were forced to flee back to the Palestinian Israeli-occupied territories.

The report said that Hezbollah targeted the Zionist forces with a barrage of rockets and artillery which caused fatalities among them.

Al Mayadeen TV had earlier announced direct clashes between resistance groups and the Zionist forces which had advanced from behind a UNIFIL center.

