People rally in Tehran to voice solidarity with Axis of Resistance

The demonstrators held photos of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late secretary-general of Hezbollah, and General Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander who was assassinated in a US drone strike in 2020.

They condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

Nasrallah’s sister, Hoda Mousavi, addressed the crowd in Tehran. “Iran is not just any country you can confront,” she declared in a warning to Israeli leaders, who are reportedly planning to launch a strike against Iranian targets.

She emphasized that although Lebanon is currently suffering under a relentless campaign of bombing by Israel, the true victors will be the Lebanese people.

Last Tuesday, the Iranian Armed Forces launched a barrage of ballistic missiles against Israeli military and intelligence sites in retaliation for the regime’s campaign of aggression and assassination in the region.

