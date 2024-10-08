2,119 Lebanese people martyred in Israeli regime's attacks

Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced that since the start of the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon, 2,119 Lebanese people have been martyred.

According to the statistics announced by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the attacks by the Zionist regime have left 10,019 wounded.

Lebanon's health ministry further announced that 36 Lebanese were martyred and 150 others were injured in the attacks by the Zionist regime's army in different areas of Lebanon over the last 24 hours.

