Assailant in Azerbaijan embassy attack executed

Tehran, IRNA — Iran has executed the man who attacked Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran on January 2023, killing one person.

Iran’s Judiciary announced the news on Wednesday.

On January 27, 2023, the assailant opened fire at the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.

The attacker was convicted of murder, illegal weapons possession, and disturbing public order.

During interrogation, the perpetrator cited personal reasons as the motive behind the shooting attack.

