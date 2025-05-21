Chinese envoy to Tehran explains what Taiwan means to China

Cong Peiwu, Chinese ambassador to Iran, has provided insights into what Taiwan represents for China.

In an op-ed submitted to IRNA’s English News Desk on Wednesday, Cong Peiwu, who started his mission in the Islamic Republic in May, 2024, has discussed the significance of Taiwan for China.

The full text of his article comes as follows:

Since assuming my post in Iran last May, my first article in Iranian media introduced the Taiwan question and the one-China principle. Over the past year, many Iranian friends have shared with me that while Iran firmly supports China’s position on the Taiwan question and has consistently upheld the one-China principle, some seek a more comprehensive understanding of its background. Here, I wish to revisit the historical context of the Taiwan question through three key milestones.

The First Milestone is on 25 October 1945, the Chinese government proclaimed the "resumption of the exercise of sovereignty over Taiwan," restoring Taiwan from Japanese occupation. Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China’s territory since ancient times, with abundant historical records documenting the early development of Taiwan by the Chinese people. As early as 1335, China’s central government established administrative agencies in Taiwan to exercise governance. In 1885, the Qing Dynasty designated Taiwan as China’s 20th province. Following Japan’s 1894 invasion, the Qing government was forced to cede Taiwan and the Penghu Islands in 1895 to Japan. The 1943 Cairo Declaration and 1945 Potsdam Proclamation explicitly required Japan to return Taiwan, the Penghu Islands and other regions—China’s territory stolen by Japan—to China. In 1945, the Chinese government proclaimed the "resumption of the exercise of sovereignty over Taiwan". Through a series of internationally legally binding documents, China reclaimed Taiwan both legally and factually, leaving no room for any interpretation of Taiwan’s international status other than as part of China.

The Second Milestone is on 1 October 1949, the Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was established, replacing the government of the Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the entire Chinese nation. This was a change of government within the same subject of international law, with no alteration to China’s sovereignty or territorial integrity. The PRC government naturally and rightfully holds and exercises full sovereignty over China, including over Taiwan. Due to the continuation of China’s civil war and external interference, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have remained in a state of political opposition. However, China’s sovereignty and territory have never been divided and will never be divided; Taiwan’s status as part of China’s territory has never changed and will never change.

The Third Milestone is on 25 October 1971, the 26th Session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 by an overwhelming majority, restoring all rights of the PRC in the United Nations. As a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the Security Council, China’s lawful seat at the UN had long been illegally occupied by the Taiwan authorities. The resolution recognizes the representatives of the PRC government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN and restores to the PRC government the representation and seat of the entire Chinese nation, including Taiwan. This resolution thoroughly resolved, politically, legally, and procedurally, the issue of representation of the entire China (including Taiwan) at the UN, making clear that there is only one seat for China at the UN—no room for "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."

The core of the one-China principle is clear: there is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the PRC government is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This has become a universal consensus of the international community and a fundamental norm in international relations. Based on this principle, 183 countries have established diplomatic relations with China, and most nations and international organizations have repeatedly voiced firm support for China’s just cause of safeguarding national unity and territorial integrity. This fully demonstrates that upholding the one-China principle is an international imperative, a shared aspiration, and an irresistible trend. The global consensus in support of the one-China principle is unchallengeable and unshakable.

In recent years, certain forces in the United States have colluded with Taiwan independence separatist forces to maliciously misinterpret Resolution 2758, dilute the one-China principle, and escalate cross-strait tensions. At its core, these forces cling to hegemonic mindsets and Cold War logic, viewing China as a primary strategic rival and attempting to contain China by using the "Taiwan card." But the era of hegemony dictating international relations is long gone. Any attempt to "use Taiwan to contain China" runs counter to the trend of history and is doomed to fail.

As comprehensive strategic partners, China and Iran have always firmly supported each other on issues of core interests. The one-China principle is not only enshrined in the China-Iran Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations but also repeatedly reaffirmed in joint statements and other documents. China highly commends Iran’s consistent and just stance in upholding the one-China principle. We stand ready to work with Iran to safeguard the one-China principle and other basic norms of international relations, oppose hegemonism and interference, and contribute to building a fairer and more reasonable international order.

