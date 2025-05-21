Israel’s systemic human rights violations exclude it from regional security framework: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that the Israeli regime, which engages in systemic violations of human rights and uncontrolled militarization, cannot be part of a sustainable security framework of the West Asia region.

In a memo titled Building a New Reality for the Region: Toward Stability of Governance and Unity in West Asia, published on Wednesday, Araqchi said that any sincere assessment of regional stability would illuminate the destabilizing role of the Israeli regime, which consistently acts as a oppositionist force, opposing collective security and disarmament initiatives.

The regime’s nuclear program, based on a policy of deliberate ambiguity, undermines internationally recognized norms of non-proliferation and contradicts efforts to establish a nuclear-free region, he said.

The minister also said that while all regional states adhere to international conventions on weapons of mass destruction, but the Israeli regime evades these frameworks, relying on its Western allies to escape accountability.

He said that the history of this regime is marked by occupation, forced displacement, aggression and systemic violations of international rights, all carried out under a veil of immunity and chronic lawlessness.

The foreign minister further said that the region is currently experiencing deep instability, characterized by intertwined crises and growing pressures, with West Asia facing a complex web of geopolitical instability, chronic insecurity, and humanitarian crises.

Regarding Iran’s policy in the region, Araqchi said that the Islamic Republic offers a roadmap for future resilience. He said that the future of the West Asia region should not be dictated by Western states; rather, regional nations must focus on institution-building, transnational cooperation, and inclusive governance.

Since true stability is founded on mutual respect and a commitment to shared well-being, Iran views itself not as a hegemonic power but as a strong country alongside its neighbors, he said.

4208**9417