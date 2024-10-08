Hezbollah launches missile attack on gathering of Zionist soldiers in Maroon al-Ra'as

According to the Al-Ahd news website, the Hezbollah movement, continued to target the Zionist soldiers, and announced an attack on the gathering place of the soldiers in Maron al-Ra'as area.

In support of the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and in support of its heroic and honorable resistance, in defense of Lebanon and its nation and in response to Israel's barbaric attacks on cities, villages and civilians, the fighters of the Islamic resistance on Tuesday night, the gathering of Israeli army in the Maroon Al-Ra'as region was targeted by a missile attack, the Hezbollah movement announced in a statement.

In other statements, Hezbollah announced a missile attack on the gathering place of Zionist soldiers in al-Manarah and al-Mutla area in the north of occupied Palestine.

Earlier, the Lebanese Hezbollah announced that its fighters forced a group of Zionist soldiers to flee the border area of ​​Al-Labuna.

2050