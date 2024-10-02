Yemen strikes Israeli military positions, hails Iran’s massive missile op.

Announcing the news, the spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Wednesday that Yemen was ready to participate in any joint military operations, according to Al Jazeera.

He also hailed Iran’s Operation True Promise 2 against the Zionist regime, which took place late on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, as well as the regime’s assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian military advisor to Lebanon in Beirut on Friday.

Noting that the Israeli occupation authorities remain tight-lipped about the outcomes of the latest operation, Saree said that the operation came in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and in solidarity with the Resistance Front.

