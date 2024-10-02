Iran to respond more severely if Zionist crimes continued: Top cmdr.

According to IRNA, General Bagheri in an interview said the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Aerospace Force, with its heroic and brave operation, took revenge for many crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

Emphasizing that the past 2 months were very difficult for the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance, he said: Since the assassination Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau chief in Tehran, we went through a difficult period of self-restraint with repeated requests from Americans, Europeans and others with the intention to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, but the criminal Zionist regime, with the support and even the green light from the Americans, intensified its crimes and committed massacres against the people of Lebanon, especially the assassination of resistance icon, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah as well as IRGC Major General Abbas Nilfroushan who was in Beirut on an advisory mission.

The Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that the situation was no longer tolerable and thanks to God, the IRGC was able to target important bases of the Zionist regime with its very valuable missile operation.

Despite these crimes, the Islamic Republic of Iran complied with the necessary standards and only targeted military bases of the Zionist regime not its economic and industrial infrastructure or civilians, he said.

General Bagheri continued by saying that the three bases targeted bases include the Mossad headquarters; the Navatim air base containing F35 fighter jets; the Hatsarim air base that was used to assassinate Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the strategic radars and the gathering centers of the tanks, personnel carriers of the regime in areas around Gaza.

The IRGC and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared for both in defensive and offensive domains, and if the Zionist regime, which has gone crazy, is not controlled by its American and European backers and wants to continue such crimes or act against our sovereignty and territorial integrity, the operation like that of tonight (Tuesday) will be repeated with bigger intensity and all infrastructures of the regime will be targeted, the top Iranian general warned.

We hope America will stop its past policy and rein in this criminal regime in order to prevail peace in the region, General Bagheri added.

4399