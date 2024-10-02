‘Iran’s True Promise II was retaliation against Israel’s egregious aggression’

“I fully support Iran’s Operation True Promise II for retaliating against Israel’s egregious aggression in Gaza and Lebanon,” Nasir Abbas Jafri said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The missile strikes were a necessary response to Israel’s reckless aggression and the cowardly assassinations of resistance leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh,” he said.

He argued that the missile strikes represent Iran’s unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty, regional stability, and the Axis of Resistance, adding that the international community must recognize Iran’s inherent right to self-defense and condemn Israel’s provocative terrorism.

“Iran’s strength and resilience in the face of aggression serves as a beacon of hope for the region, and I stand firmly with Iran and its brave people in their unrelenting pursuit of justice, dignity, and peace,” he added.

Members of Iraqi resistance group Kata’ib Hezballah

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Iraqi resistance group Kata’ib Hezballah hailed Operation True Promise II in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime, saying that in this operation, the Islamic Republic of Iran only targeted the military and security bases of the Zionist enemy without harming civilian buildings.

The statement added that Iran’s missile attacks, at the same time, revealed the brutality of the US-backed regime in committing crimes against citizens and indiscriminate operations in targeting infrastructure in civilian areas.

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba also said in a statement that the strength of the Islamic Republic of Iran is that it chooses the right time for the responses to be effective and active.

