Iranian officials react to IRGC operation against Zionist regime

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said that Tuesday’s operation was only a part of the Islamic Republic’s missile capability.

Our dear people have been demanding this operation for a long time, Nasirzadeh said on Tuesday evening in an interview, adding that even lawmakers were asking us about the timing of a harsh response to the Zionist regime over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh.

This strategic, intelligent and very complex operation was carried out with complete success using a variety of domestically-produced missiles, he said, adding that the operation was designed taking into account the defense systems of the Zionist regime and proved successful.

General Nasirzadeh called the operation completely legitimate and in accordance with international laws, warning of very severe actions with more advanced missiles if the Zionist regime responds and dares target Iran and its interests.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has stressed that the Islamic Republic tonight only showed a corner of its power to the aggressors.

In response to IRGC missile raining on Zionist targets in the occupied territories, Qalibaf wrote on his X social network in Farsi: "Only a corner of Iran's power was shown to the aggressors. With all our strength and based on the right of legitimate defense, we stand against the Zionist regime's warmongering. Unexpected answers have been designed against the threats of the enemy."

You would have stopped threating proud Iran right now if you knew what we have prepared for you, the top Iranian parliamentarian further warned to the country’s enemy in his post.

Iranian Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani, while hailing Iran's missile response to the criminal actions of the Zionist regime, said that preserving honor and dignity is always one of the top priorities of the 14th government.

Mohajerani said on the X social network on Tuesday that Iran's action was in line with the same goal and carried out with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council.

She once again emphasized the need for national unity and consensus more than ever in order to stand against any foreign threat.

Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that Iran has the inherent right to defend itself against Israel's repeated armed attacks on Iranian soil and its citizens.

The hypocrisy of the West is not only cruel but also very dangerous. Western countries have helped Israel's genocide in Gaza and accepted Israel's aggression against Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and other countries in the region, Zarif wrote on his X social media platform on Tuesday evening.

He also underlined that Israel and its allies are responsible for all the consequences of this regime's continuous provocations and aggression.

