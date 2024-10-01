Yemeni army launches fresh naval attacks

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Tuesday that they had conducted three operations targeting vessels in different locations, Yemen's Al-Masirah news network reported.

He said that the first operation targeted the British oil tanker CORDELIA MOON in the Red Sea, using a combination of eight ballistic missiles, a drone, and a guided boat. This resulted in significant damage to the vessel.

The second operation focused on the vessel MARATHOPOLIS in the Indian Ocean, which was hit by a cruise missile, he added.

He further noted that a follow-up operation targeted the same vessel again as it sailed through the Arabian Sea, northeast of Yemen's Socotra Archipelago. This third strike involved a drone, causing a direct hit.

The Yemeni Armed Forces stated that these military actions were in response to American and British aggression against Yemen and were in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements.

They also announced their intent to maintain a naval blockade on Israel, stating that their operations would continue until the aggression on Gaza is halted, the siege is lifted, and the attacks on Lebanon cease.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 41,638 people and wounded another 96,460 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of the Zionist regime.

3266**2050