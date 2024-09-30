Enemy should await response to Nasrallah assassination, says Iran top army cmdr.

The commander made the comment on Monday as he attended a ceremony at the Hezbollah office in Tehran to honor Nasrallah.

Mousavi warned Iran's enemies and the Zionist regime that they should be awaiting Iran’s and Resistance Front’s response to the assassination of the Hezbollah leader.

But, Mousavi added, the regime must realize that it is approaching its collapse, and that the Resistance Front, including Hezbollah, will become stronger with the blood of every fighter being shed.

Nasrallah, who was the secretary general of Hezbollah for over 30 years, was martyred on Friday when Israel launched a massive airstrike on the movement’s command center and nearby residential buildings in a southern suburb of Lebanese capital Beirut.

During his life time, Nasrallah turned Hezbollah into a powerful force in the West Asia region, which played a key role in the decades-long fighting against the occupying Israeli regime.

