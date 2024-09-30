4354**9417
Supreme Leader: Resistance blows on worn-out Zionist regime will become more crushing
Sep 30, 2024, 10:39 AM
News ID: 85612699
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stressed that the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will increase the motivation and strength of the Resistance Front all over the world, saying that by the grace and power of God, the blows struck by the Resistance Front on the worn-out, deteriorating body of the Zionist regime will become even more crushing.
