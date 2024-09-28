Revenge for Nasrallah assassination on its way: Ansarullah

According to IRNA, Hazam al-Assad made the remarks in an interview with the Shihab news agency on Saturday evening.

The Zionist enemy has opened a new chapter of confrontation by assassinating the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, he said after it was confirmed that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

The coming days will be full of incidents and great punishments wait for the Zionist regime, the Asnarullah member said.

Al-Assad clarified that Yemen does not get tired of helping the people of Lebanon and Gaza and all the oppressed, and revenge for the latest crime of the Zionist regime is on its way.

