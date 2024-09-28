Sep 29, 2024, 3:06 AM
News ID: 85611258
T T
0 Persons
journalistشکیل احمد

Tags

Revenge for Nasrallah assassination on its way: Ansarullah

Sep 29, 2024, 3:06 AM
News ID: 85611258
Revenge for Nasrallah assassination on its way: Ansarullah

Tehran, IRNA - A member of Yemen's Ansarullah Political Bureau has warned that the period after the martyrdom of Hezbollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will not be the same for the Zionist regime as before.

According to IRNA, Hazam al-Assad made the remarks in an interview with the Shihab news agency on Saturday evening.

The Zionist enemy has opened a new chapter of confrontation by assassinating the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, he said after it was confirmed that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

The coming days will be full of incidents and great punishments wait for the Zionist regime, the Asnarullah member said.

Al-Assad clarified that Yemen does not get tired of helping the people of Lebanon and Gaza and all the oppressed, and revenge for the latest crime of the Zionist regime is on its way.

4399

0 Persons
journalistشکیل احمد

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .