Iran: Martyr Nasrallah’s school of thought is alive

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kanaani condoled with the Lebanese government, nation, and Hezbollah on the martyrdom of Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, in an Israeli airstrike in the capital Beirut.

Undoubtedly, the Resistance Front and the Lebanese people will celebrate the death of Zionism and the liberation of Holy al-Quds soon, he added.

The usurping Zionist regime will not achieve anything from such crimes and will never compensate for its irreparable defeat by resorting to these crimes, he noted.

The US will not gain anything from all these crimes and will not make up for its long failures in the region, he stated.

Shortly after the Zionist regime’s criminal act in targeting the suburbs of Beirut and using bombs donated by the United States to assassinate Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Iran immediately put international and legal measures on the agenda, Kanaani stressed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately issued a statement, he said, adding that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attended the UN Security Council meeting, announced Iran’s positions, condemned the Zionist regime’s terrorist act, and called for immediate action by the international community and UN Security Council.

He further explained that Araghchi also talked with the OIC Secretary General and urged holding an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Islamic countries.

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the chairman of the UN Security Council, requesting immediate action in this regard, he noted.

[This item is being updated.]

