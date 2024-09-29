Islamic countries must give deterrent response to Zionist regime: Qalibaf

He made the remarks during a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri on Sunday in which he extended condolences over the martyrdom of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah.

At this time that Lebanon is facing different problems including the increasing number of war refugees, Qalibaf said “we stand by Lebanon as always and will not hesitate to provide any assistance”.

The Lebanese speaker, for his part, hailed the late Nasrallah as a significant and influential figure in the Middle East, noting that even those who were not considered as his lovers, had a great respect for him.

Noting that unity is the most urgent issue of Lebanon in the current situation, he said that despite all the challenges, the Lebanese tribes have provided shelter to the refugees.

The Zionists are trying to depopulate the south of Lebanon, he said, stressing that in reaching this goal, they do not distinguish between the Amal Movement and Hezbollah.

