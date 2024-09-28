Araghchi says blood of Nasrallah to strengthen resistance

Araghchi made the remarks in a message on Saturday, extending condolences over Nasrallah’s martyrdom.

It is not the first time that the Zionist regime martyrs Hezbollah leaders and commanders, the Iranian foreign minister said, noting that the “pure tree of resistance will not stop living and growing”.

He also referred to the martyrdom of Nasrallah’s predecessor as Hezbollah leader, Abbas Mousavi, stressing that his blood caused more enforcement of Hezbollah and the blood of Nasrallah will also lead to more expansion of resistance.

Araghchi condoled Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Muslim Ummah and the people of the region, as well as the Lebanese and Iranian people and all different parts of the Axis of Resistance over this martyrdom.

He further noted that the blood of resistance martyrs will pave the way for the ultimate victory and the liberation of the Holy Quds from the Zionist criminals.

9341**2050